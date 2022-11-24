NBA YoungBoy doesn’t care how much money he’s offered to hit the road for a show.

In fact, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native said he’s willing to turn down millions of dollars to prioritize his peace of mind and spend more time with his daughter. “I done found time for myself,” he said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down. I don’t wanna do another show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am – I know who I am.”

Check out the video below.

NBA Youngboy says he’s turning down $15 million tours to stay at home 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/bkuYLGu2gd — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 24, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Put It On Me” emcee took to social media to share a photo of his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle’s baby bump back in September. The post also included an image of him taking a mirror selfie with two of his children. NBA YoungBoy is reportedly the father of five sons and three daughters with seven different women. Last year, he welcomed his youngest daughter with Mychelle.

The rapper’s desire to take time away from touring to focus on being a family man comes on the heels of NBA YoungBoy being cleared of a prison sentence following a federal gun case in Los Angeles. He was initially arrested in March 2021 for allegedly having an outstanding warrant, with law enforcement claiming to have found an FN .45 pistol in the artist’s vehicle. On Wednesday, the Last Slimeto star also opened up about his desire to build the home of his dreams in another post on the same day. “I’m gon’ put a car in my living room and I’m gon’ get a butler named Hopkins,” NBA YoungBoy said in the clip.