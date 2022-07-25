Next month, fans will finally receive NBA YoungBoy‘s new album The Last Slimeto. The project will consist of 30 songs and previously released drops like “Goals,” “I Don’t Talk,” “I Got The Bag,” “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo.

Today (July 25), the Baton Rouge-bred sensation returns to share another peek from the project, this time with the official video for “Change.” Over some soulful production, YoungBoy wears his heart on his sleeve through his honest lyrics:

You was lovin’ them, I was lovin’ you, I’m in love with you but can’t be with you/ What the fuck I’m ‘posed to do? (What?) treat me like a lame, I don’t play games like I don’t notice you (Like I don’t notice)/ What the fuck is it I’m missin’ that he givin’ that I don’t show you? (That I ain’t show)/ I done sat up in the prison all night, wishin’ that I’m holdin’ you

Tryna make my money, bring me close to you, I’m feelin’ sorry, love ain’t borrowed, it ain’t bought, it won’t be taken back tomorrow (Taken back tomorrow)/ Feel this shameless fuckin’ game left him stretched out ’bout his boy, body left inside the car, they started arguin’ ’bout that boy

The Last Slimeto will follow last January’s Colors, which came with 19 songs and a single feature from Quando Rondo. That project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 with 79,000 album equivalent units sold during the first week of its release. As reported by various outlets, Slimeto will be YoungBoy’s final album under Atlantic Records. More recently, YoungBoy also dropped off a joint project with DaBaby back in March titled BETTER THAN YOU.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new music video for “Change” down below.