Next month, fans will get to press play on NBA YoungBoy‘s new album The Last Slimeto. The project will consist of 30 songs and previously released drops like “I Got The Bag,” “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo.

This week, NBA YoungBoy keeps the momentum going with a new single titled “I Don’t Talk,” a VadeBeatz-produced effort that sees the Baton Rouge rapper opening up about his qualms with the music industry and success in spite of his obstacles:

“They talk down on my name, on my face, they brought shame, blackballed me from up out the game, bitch, stripped me out the fame, I ain’t get a thing but a laugh when I told my pain, ‘Oh, that’s hilarious, thug,’ do dirty work with illegal guns, that’s what I was in the parish for, make sure that my children travel, I ain’t happy how they perished us, crime inside the same hood with no options, but they carriage’d us, can’t be out here flippin’ patties, what make you think them hoes gon’ fuck with us?”

“I Don’t Talk” also comes with a matching video that largely steps away from the in-home footage prevalent in recent clips. Viewers can catch YoungBoy spending time with one of his kids, riding as a passenger in a high-end whip, and taking a trip on a private plane.

As previously reported by REVOLT, NBA YoungBoy is presumably still celebrating his big win in court. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled the hip hop star was not guilty for possession of a firearm. One of the main reasons for the verdict was best explained by YoungBoy’s lawyer James P. Manasseh during the trial:

“They have no fingerprint evidence to submit to you that indicates that he handled that firearm. They will not have any DNA evidence that they can present to you that will indicate that his DNA is on that firearm.”

Press play on “I Don’t Talk” below. The Last Slimeto officially makes landfall Aug. 5.