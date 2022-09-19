One teacher is using music from NBA YoungBoy to connect with the students in her classroom, and it appears to be working. When asked to stand up to recite the national anthem, instead of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the children could be heard chanting the lyrics to a 2020 track from the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

The song, “All In,” comes from the 22-year-old’s Top album, which was released on Sept. 11, 2020. “Came up outta that dirt pile, now I’m ballin’/ And I don’t need no church when I’m heaven sent/ Hope God put loyalty in all my friends/ ‘Cause Lord knows I got they back to the end,” sang the students alongside their teacher in the TikTok video that has since gone viral. In a recent interview, fellow emcee The Game said YoungBoy has the potential to become “the Tupac of this generation” thanks to the impact that his music has on the youth.

“Sometimes you see an 18-year-old kid say, ‘NBA YoungBoy is better than Tupac,’ it’s not because he actually is or Tupac is better than NBA YoungBoy,” said the “Hate It Or Love It” emcee at the time. “It’s just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/LeBron James thing. It’s different eras of greatness.” Earlier this summer, YoungBoy was greeted by eager fans as he exited a Los Angeles courthouse following news that he had been found not guilty on a federal gun charge stemming from a 2021 arrest.

As previously reported by REVOLT, at the time of the incident, the Baton Rouge native celebrated with fans who could be heard singing his “I Hate YoungBoy” track outside of the courtroom as they eagerly anticipated the results of the trial. Last year, YoungBoy joined Tupac and Lil Wayne as the third rapper to have an album debut at No. 1 on the charts while being incarcerated thanks to his Sincerely, Kentrell project. In June, YoungBoy beat Eminem’s record with a total of 24 videos that have garnered at least 100 million views on YouTube.