Last month, CMG The Label released its highly anticipated compilation album, Gangsta Art. The 27-track body of work boasted a mix of collaborations and solo tracks from CMG CEO Yo Gotti and the label’s all-star roster of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent. Gangsta Art also includes additional appearances from Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30, and more.

Yesterday (Aug. 15), CMG returned with a brand new music video from the album, this time for “Brick or Sum.” The new clip stars Tripstar and Yo Gotti and highlights their musical chemistry over some elite production by Tay Keith and BanBwoi:

Yeah, yeah, send another brick or somethin’, yeah, yeah, send another brick or somethin’ (What)/ Adios my friends, I be shoppin’ wit’ my vato (My vato), too many shells comin’ out that choppa, like some tacos (Tacos)/ Every time I pull off, hear them killers, they gon’ follow me (Follow me) but they ain’t no followers (Nah), frontline wit’ my partners (Brrt)/ I’m on road riches (Yeah), ain’t no f**kin’ stoppin’ me (Ain’t no f**kin’ stoppin’ me)

Told ’em, ‘Send a brick or somethin’,’ you must think you slick or somethin’/ Give the game away for free, I told you they don’t want a war (What), hit another lick, after lick

The first taste of what to expect on Gangsta Art arrived back in June with the well-received “Big League,” which was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Yo Gotti then unloaded another posse cut titled “Steppas,” a special tribute to the CMG team that saw verses from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta.

Be sure to press play on CMG The Label’s brand new music video for “Brick or Sum” down below.