Ice Spice is riding the momentum of her breakout moment straight into the new year. Today (Jan. 6), the 23-year-old rising star unleashes her latest single, “In Ha Mood,” which is already viral on TikTok thanks to nearly 80K uses and over 17 million total impressions. On the song, she delivers the catchy hook over some Jersey Club-inspired production by RIOTUSA:

“He a rapper, but don’t got a chance, stuck in my ways so I’m lovin’ my bands/ Like a million views in a day (Likе), it’s so many ways to get paid (Grrah)/ I tried dippin’, he bеgged me to stay, bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play (Just wanna play)/ In the party, he just wanna rump (Rump), big boobs and the butt stay plump (Stay plump)/ She a baddie, she know she a 10 (Baddie, 10), she a baddie with her baddie friend (Damn, friend)”

The Bronx-raised rapper started making waves in the New York City drill scene two years ago with “Bully (Freestyle)” and “No Clarity.” In 2022, she hit her stride as she started consistently releasing more music, dropping off loose tracks like “Be A Lady,” “Euphoric,” and most recently, “Bikini Bottom.” She skyrocketed to popularity when “Munch (Feelin’ U)” spread all over social media like wildfire thanks to a co-sign from Drake.

Since the track has gone viral, other rappers started joining in on the fun. Meek Mill delivered his official “Munch (Remix)” and NLE Choppa shared a new track titled “Ice Spice.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Ice revealed the hit already brought in some big bucks for her. “I got two milli for using a mic b**ch,” she said in a comment. “Everyone reply your cash tags, I’m giving away some money.”

Be sure to press play on Ice Spice’s brand new “In Ha Mood” track down below.