Ice Spice said she’s been getting to the bag!

After “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hit social media earlier this summer, the Bronx native revealed that she’s earned over $1 million for the viral hit. “I got 2 milli for using a mic b**ch,” said Ice Spice in a comment shared under her music video for “Bikini Bottom” on Friday (Oct. 28). Even more, she said that she plans to spend it with her fans. “Everyone reply your cash tags, I’m giving away some money,” she wrote.

The song, which is considered one of the hits of the summer, is still going strong. As previously reported by REVOLT, Philadelphia native Meek Mill recently teased a freestyle over the track. Fans are hoping that the full version makes it onto his upcoming mixtape Flamerz 5. Meek isn’t the only person to give Ice Spice a nod of approval. During her verse for GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” Cardi B gave the budding rap star her flowers. “That n**ga a munch and he gon’ eat me like a mango,” said the “Bodak Yellow” emcee.

At this time, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” has brought in more than 17 million views via YouTube and over 21 million streams on Spotify. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s “Hip Hop Nation,” Ice Spice shared the inspiration behind the song. “I was actually in my room and I was like, ‘How can I make a song mad fast?’ I was challenging myself to make the quickest song I could make, and I was just like, ‘I’m not going to think too much,'” she recalled. “I didn’t overdo the takes and stuff in it. It was just fun, I was feeling the vibes. I think I was a little wine drunk.”

Her recent single, “Bikini Bottom” dropped last Friday. Check out the official video for the song below.