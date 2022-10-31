Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” continues to take over dance floors and airwaves this year. Over the weekend, Meek Mill took to social media to reveal that he created a freestyle over the RIOTUSA-produced offering and provided viewers a taste of what to expect from a lyrical standpoint:

“You thought I was feelin’ you? B**ch, you is, the f**k? You know I’m not feelin’ you, I’m greasy as f**k, whatever I say, I was biggin’ you up, you thought I was feelin’ you? You leavin’ the what? That money I gave you wasn’t even enough, that one in the lick, I’ll keep you up, I’ma get it poppin’, let’s keep it a bean, I’m from Philly, say what do you mean? You tight, b**ch, I don’t wanna be seen, if we f**k, don’t bring up my name…”

Last year, Meek Mill liberated his fifth studio LP, Expensive Pain, which contained 18 cuts and a wealth of assists from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. The project peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 thanks to 95,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

In addition to the forthcoming freestyle, it’s also been announced that Meek Mill will soon be throwing a concert in celebration of his debut album Dreams and Nightmares, a critically acclaimed effort that officially crossed its 10th anniversary mark yesterday (Oct. 30). The event will take place in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center Nov. 26. Tickets can be found over at Ticketmaster.

Press play on the aforementioned snippet for Meek Mill’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” freestyle below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a new body of work from the Maybach Music alum in the near future.