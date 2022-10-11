Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  10.11.2022

Meek Mill is joining forces with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for an all-new limited edition “Dreams vs. Nightmares” t-shirt.

The company announced the collaboration on Saturday (Oct. 8) during its Extreme Rules live event in Meek’s hometown of Philadelphia. “I used to watch ‘Smack Down’ every Thursday at 10 p.m. before they flooded our hoods with guns and stuff, I had to sign out of watching wrestling lol,” said Meek in wake of the news. Each t-shirt design features a custom WWE championship belt that includes the Philly native’s Dreamchasers label badge across the front. The words “Dreams vs. Nightmares,” along with Meek’s signature phrase “For Motivational Purposes Only,” are also included on the shirts.

An eager Meek continued to share his excitement for the collaboration via social media. “I used to love Stone Cold lol,” said the 35-year-old via Twitter. “Now I’m doing collabs with WWE. That’s [a] dream catcher.” This is not the first time that WWE has partnered with entertainers like Meek. In fact, Migos were featured at their Day One Atlanta event earlier this year and Bad Bunny actually stepped into the ring during Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As previously reported by REVOLT, this month, Meek aims to celebrate 10 years of his critically acclaimed Dreams and Nightmare album by treating a lucky couple to a wedding performance free of charge. “If you get married in October…Ima commit to performing Dreams and Nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10-year anniversary,” wrote the “Dangerous” emcee in a tweet. The news followed his July announcement to only put out work as an independent artist moving forward. According to Meek, he has a string of new music heading this way, including “10 tapes independently starting [in] September.”

Check out Meek’s announcement of the WWE news via Twitter below.

