If you’re planning to get married anytime soon, Meek Mill might just be willing to perform at the festivities free of charge in honor of the 10th anniversary of Dreams & Nightmares.

The Philly native took to Twitter to announce his plans for celebrating a decade of his critically acclaimed album. “If you get married in October… Ima commit to performing Dreams & Nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10-year anniversary,” Meek wrote via Twitter. He did not confirm if this means he will perform the full 14-track project or the song, which has the same name. The track was recently dubbed the “Black national anthem.”

Meek also took a moment to note that the gesture is not a part of some grand scheme to promote his next album. “That’s not a marketing plan either,” he confirmed. “I tweet in random thought.” Dreams & Nightmares was released on Oct. 30, 2012 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart with 165,000 total album-equivalent units sold within its first week.

If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 6, 2022

Earlier this summer, the 35-year-old emcee revealed plans to drop new work as an independent artist starting in September. “10 tapes independently starting September,” said Meek in the July announcement. “New music dropping Aug. 18, the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again.” Furthermore, Meek said that he will no longer adhere to the industry standard of releasing projects on Fridays. “I’m not dropping albums on Friday either,” he expressed.

Recently, the former Roc Nation artist responded to JAY-Z’s show stopping verse on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID. “Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n**ga from a whole bid,” said Hov on the track also titled “God Did.” Meek co-signed the details of their relationship following his split from the label in a retweet that said they would “never” be at odds.