Meek Mill took a moment to pay his respects to fellow Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock during a recent homecoming concert at Bowie State University.

At one point during his performance at the HBCU, Meek opened up about the “Selfish” rapper who was shot and killed while dining at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 12. “Hold up, this is where I want to represent for my f**king dawg,” said Meek. “Rest in peace to f**king PnB Rock, I don’t even want to talk about that s**t.”

He also recalled a previous performance alongside PnB. “The last time I performed at a college, it was in the DMV with PnB Rock,” Meek continued. “Rest in peace to my mothaf**king brother.” Next, the 35-year-old jumped into his “Dangerous” track featuring the late rapper and Jeremih. The song is included on Meek’s 2018 Championships album.

Check out Meek’s tribute to PnB below.

Meek Mill pays homage to PnB Rock on stage pic.twitter.com/j7BRsnK9th — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) October 1, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, three people connected to PnB’s death have been identified by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). At this time, the suspected 17-year-old shooter, along with his stepmother Shauntrel Trone and, his father, Freddie Lee Trone have been arrested and taken into custody. Now, authorities believe a fourth suspect may have been involved in the fatal robbery.

Following the tragedy, the hip hop community took to social media to mourn the fallen rapper, including Meek. “RIP dawg you didn’t deserve that,” shared the “Dreams and Nightmares” emcee via Twitter. “Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality.” He also memorialized PnB via his Instagram profile by sharing a photo of the two of them to his feed. “S**t burned by soul bad today,” wrote Meek Mill.

