Photo: Video screenshot from Meek Mill’s “Early Mornings”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.12.2022

Last week (Sept. 9), Meek Mill marked his official return to wax with a new single titled “Early Mornings.” Using a beat that he says he found on YouTube, the Philly star can be heard delivering vivid rhymes about his and his crew’s hard-earned lifestyles:

“Hangin’ around the vultures, knowin’ this Richard cost a mil’, hold up, let me take the wheel, said I’d pay the cost to be the boss, so I expect to pay the bill, should I expect to do some favors? But I expect to keep it real, and I’m expectin’ ’em to hate me, way I shine this s**t, for real, but I ain’t respectin’ n**gas, fallin’ ’bout no money or no girls, I’m givin’ bad b**ches spaces, I got money out this world, and I be shinin’ like a star, on top of that, they know I’m thorough, my n**gas locked behind the walls…”

“Early Mornings” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Ben Carter, which is mainly centered around Meek Mill‘s visit to the impoverished neighborhood of Kensington, Philadelphia. He can also be spotted living it up in South Philly and New York City’s Dyckman Park throughout the four-minute clip.

It’s been about a year since Meek Mill dropped his fifth studio LP Expensive Pain, which contained 18 songs and additional features from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. The album peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 with 95,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Since then, Meek remained largely off the radar from a musical standpoint, making a single appearance on The Game’s latest album DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind back in August. Press play on the visual for Meek Mill’s “Early Mornings” below.

