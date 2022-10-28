Over the past year or so, Ice Spice has been slowly building her momentum with songs like “No Clarity,” “Name of Love,” “Be a Lady,” and “Euphoric.” Then, she delivered “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in August, a song that has pushed her to the forefront of rap’s current generation. After months of pushing the infectious cut (and connecting with the likes of Drake and Cardi B), the Bronx emcee is ready to keep the party going with something new.

Today (Oct. 28), Ice Spice returns with “Bikini Bottom,” a RIOTUSA-produced offering that sees her rapping about haters, current career successes, and more:

“B**ches not bad, they be on my a**, I can hear you hatin’ from the back, Balenciaga baddie, got a bag, n**ga munchin’, ate it from the back, n**ga fienin’, got to play it cool, got his addy, I’ma make a move, breakin’ records, and I’m breakin’ news, b**ches be pressed, like, who you? I get whatever I like, b**ches won’t bark but they wanna bite, I got two milli’ for usin’ a mic b**ch, think about that when you type s**t, she wanna party wit’ Spice, and the body gon’ eat, bon appetit, a** so fat, wit’ the waist so sleek…”

In a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation, Ice Spice explained how she drew the inspiration for “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

“I was actually in my room and I was like, ‘How can I make a song mad fast?’ I was challenging myself to make the quickest song I could make, and I was just like, ‘I’m not going to think too much.’ I didn’t overdo the takes and stuff in it. It was just fun, I was feeling the vibes. I think I was a little wine drunk.”

Press play on “Bikini Bottom” below.