Lil Tjay and Ice Spice teamed up to give back to the community in a big way ahead of the holiday season.

The Bronx natives hosted a turkey giveaway in their hometown on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) providing roughly 150 local families with the Thanksgiving staple. “This s**t looking active out here,” said Lil Tjay in a post shared to social media as he stood alongside Ice Spice addressing eager fans. “We in the Bronx. Listen, I got a whole lot of turkeys to give out. Police s**t. My son Ice [Spice] is [here]. If you ain’t here, pop out though. I know the opps mad they can’t do this.”

Check out the footage from the event below.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay had the bronx outside for their Turkey Drive. pic.twitter.com/PIRgq0ctqv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 17, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Ice Spice recently revealed that since her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” took the internet by storm and became a viral sensation, she’s managed to cash in on more than $1 million. Even then, she showed the world her generous spirit by sharing her plans to break off some of the earnings with fans. “I got 2 milli for using a mic b**ch,” said Ice Spice in the YouTube comments section for her official “Bikini Bottom” track. “Everyone reply your cash tags, I’m giving away some money.”

On the other hand, it appears as though Lil Tjay continues to be in great spirits since his road to recovery after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery back in June. Per authorities, the “Calling My Phone” emcee was sitting in his vehicle alongside his two friends, Antoine Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, when a 27-year-old man identified as Mohamed Konate tried to rob them. At this time, Konate is still being held at Rikers Island where he awaits extradition and has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder.