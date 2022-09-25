Lil Tjay is back to performing just months after being shot seven times during a botched armed robbery. On Friday (Sept. 23), he marked his return to the stage with a set at Rolling Loud New York.

“Hey yo, look, I’m feeling good today. I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to everybody that popped out here today. We going up,” he said to throngs of fans at the festival, as he appeared on stage at Citi Field. His set included songs like “Calling My Phone,” “Run It Up” and “Leaked.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tjay was sitting inside a vehicle with two friends when they were approached outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Edgewater, New Jersey. While attempting to rob the trio, the alleged gunman, Mohamed Konate fired several shots. He is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection to the June 22 shooting.

The 21-year-old rapper suffered multiple injuries, including a wound to the thoracic cavity. His critical wounds required emergency surgery. For days he lay unconscious, but by June 30, reports of him showing signs of improvement began to circulate online.

Last month, fans caught their first glimpse of the artist when screenshots from a FaceTime call were shared on social media. On Aug. 24, he posted a video thanking his fans for the outpouring of love and support they showed him while he was in the thick of the recovery process. “It’s ya boy Tjay, man. I’m just checking in with ya’ll. I just wanna say Thanks for the love. Thanks for the support. I’ve been looking at the DMs, you know what I’m saying? The comments and everything else and I feel [the] love,” he said.

Days before he hit the festival stage, Tjay released a reimagining of 50 Cent’s record “Many Men (Wish Death).” On the track he raps: “Mr. Manny steady talkin’ like he tough, caught his a**, ain’t have no pole, and he went skippin’ off the dust, type of guy, try to take sum’ from me, boy, you high, and I ain’t sayin’ he the suspect but lil’ homie out of eye, old streets rules apply, I got hit, ain’t wonder why … ”

Rolling Loud comes to a close tonight (Sept. 25) with a headlining performance from Future. Other artists who made appearances in NYC included Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Kevin Gates and A$AP Rocky.

Peep Tjay’s full 32-minute Rolling Loud set below.