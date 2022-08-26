Back in June, Lil Tjay was gunned down in New Jersey and had to undergo emergency surgery. The Bronx-bred rapper put all of his thoughts and reflections on wax and has officially returned today (Aug. 26) with a brand new track titled “Beat The Odds.” On the song, Tjay speaks candidly about being motivated in life by his family and also recounts some vivid violent memories from his past:

Grateful for the s**t I got, ’cause I come from a hard life, demons on my mental, saw some s**t I wanna archive/ Feds lookin’ out, tryna bring a n***a down, just thinkin’ ’bout the possibility I found/ Far out in that water, father, don’t let me drown, I can hear my grandma sayin’, ‘Don’t let me down’/ People wanna kill me, always keep my gun ’round but I squeeze first, I can’t lose the millies I found

Bussin’ off the stoinky, wishin’ I was off a bean, no stock, I was hungry for that money like a fiend/ Too deep in that water, my life ain’t have no order, melodic blue stories, I’m feelin’ like Baby Keem/ I do my own thing, f**k it, I took seven shots, no shame, back to wall, I’m still gon’ blow you down, I ain’t no stain/ Flown away, I don’t give a f**k about no ceilin’, ’cause we catch a opp and send him to the sky

On the music front, the NYC rhymer recently liberated loose cuts like “Goin’ Up,” “Forever In My Heart,” and “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock. His last full-length project was 2021’s Destined 2 Win, a 21-track project with features from Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Saweetie, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and 6lack.

Be sure to press play on Lil Tjay’s brand new single “Beat The Odds” down below.