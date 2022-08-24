Lil Tjay, 21, is thanking fans for the “love and support” after the rapper was involved in a near-fatal shooting. As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 22, the New York native was shot multiple times in Edgewater, New Jersey during an attempted armed robbery. Today (Aug. 24), he has spoken for the first time since the incident.

“Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything [for real]. We gon come back stronger than ever! Ya ready[?]” he wrote on an Instagram post. In the video, Lil Tjay, still healing from his injuries, is wearing a neck brace. “Hey, what’s going on ya’ll?” he begins with a smile. “It’s ya boy Tjay, man. I’m just checking in with ya’ll. I just wanna say Thanks for the love. Thanks for the support. I’ve been looking at the DMs, you know what I’m saying? The comments and everything else and I feel [the] love,” he says.

The “Pop Out” rapper expands on his gratitude by telling his fans he suffered from “seven shots.” Lil Tjay adds, “It was tough. Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here.” Throughout the video, he seems to be in good spirits. During the video, the artist lets his supporters know that he has “new music coming soon.” He also promises to “come back stronger than ever.”

In addition to today’s post, a billboard in his hometown of The Bronx appeared on Tuesday (Aug. 23). “I’m back. — Lil Tjay,” the sign read. At the time of the shooting, Tjay was with two of his friends, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd. Boyd was injured in the incident as well. Authorities later arrested 27-year-old Mohamed Konate in connection to the crime. Konate was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

We’re glad that Tjay seems to be doing well after the dangerous situation and look forward to his new projects.