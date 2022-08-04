Lil Tjay is on the road to recovery after being gunned down in June in New Jersey. The Bronx crooner underwent emergency surgery and was reportedly unconscious afterward. It was unclear how long it’ll take for Tjay to get back on his two feet, but it looks like things are moving upward. Images surfaced online of him smiling in a car on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

This is the first virtual sighting of the 21-year-old since he was shot multiple times outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Edgewater shortly after midnight on June 22. According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, a 27-year-old man named Mohamed Konate tried to rob the “Calling My Phone” artist and his two friends, Antoine Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez. The trio was sitting in a Dodge Durango near the Promenade shopping center.

About a month after the shooting, Konate was arrested, and he is being held on Rikers Island awaiting extradition. He allegedly opened fire on Tjay, striking him in the thoracic cavity and wounding himself during the robbery attempt. Konate has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. Two other suspects are facing second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

Tjay received an outpour of love and support from his fans and the hip hop community. Jim Jones sent a prayer to the young rapper while speaking on the danger of being a rapper. In a recent interview, Jones said, “We have more rappers getting killed than we have weeks in the year. Shit, my prayers go out to Lil Tjay who just got shot up the other day and I don’t even know his condition but, you know, it’s terrible out there. Every day they talk about a different rapper that just got shot or was involved in a shooting or something like that.”

The Harlem native doubled down on his remarks: “Being a rapper in today’s society is the most dangerous job in the world. You have a 50 percent chance of making it as a rapper and making it alive as a rapper is what it means. It’s one for one, so you take that how you want to take it.”