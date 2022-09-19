Last week, Lil Tjay shared a photo of him and 50 Cent, along with a message that teased a reimagining of the elder’s classic single “Many Men (Wish Death).” This past Saturday (Sept. 17), the Bronx emcee unveiled “Faceshot,” his version of the aforementioned Get Rich or Die Tryin’ standout. The track sends a message to Tjay’s detractors in the wake of June’s shooting and attempted robbery that left him in critical condition:

“N**gas mad, thought they had a reason to be glad, can’t come out, I just really sit down, chill, and laugh, they like what’s the beef, I be like lets not recite the past, ’cause that’s gon’ makе it even hotter, oncе we get back on they – you know, like what? Mr. Manny steady talkin’ like he tough, caught his a**, ain’t have no pole, and he went skippin’ off the dust, type of guy, try to take sum’ from me, boy, you high, and I ain’t sayin’ he the suspect but lil’ homie out of eye, old streets rules apply, I got hit, ain’t wonder why…”

“Faceshot” follows a string of high-profile releases from Lil Tjay, including “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, “In My Head,” “Lavish (Freestyle),” “Stressed,” “Goin Up,” and “Beat The Odds.” Prior to that, he released his 2021 sophomore album Destined 2 Win, a 21-song effort with additional appearances from 6LACK, Polo G, Tyga, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Destined 2 Win was a top five success for Tjay on the Billboard 200 thanks to 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Currently, the “Calling My Phone” talent is said to be putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans, a project that doesn’t yet have an official release date. Press play on Lil Tjay’s “Headshot” below.