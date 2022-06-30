Lil Tjay is finally showing signs of improvement after being shot multiple times.

Sources aware of Tjay’s status say he is now conscious, alert, and has begun speaking, TMZ reports. A breathing tube put in place as the “Run It Up” rapper lay unconscious for days has also been removed.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the rapper was shot (June 22) during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey. Tjay, real name Tione Merritt, was with two friends, Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, when the incident unfolded and gunfire erupted.

Tjay reportedly suffered gunshots in the neck and chest area that required emergency surgery. Boyd also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police arrested suspected gunman Mohamed Konate. Witness accounts of the incident suggest Konate approached the vehicle Tjay and his friends were in when he attempted to rob them. Boyd and Valdez were both armed, though it is unclear which of them fired their weapon and injured Konate, 27.

Witnesses told police that after being shot, Konate was helped into a white BMW by a “co-conspirator.” He was arrested at a hospital in New York City.

Konate is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The Bronx, New York rapper’s friends were also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Both men are in custody at Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance before a judge.

According to police, two other shootings connected to the attempted robbery also took place just after midnight. One at a nearby Exxon gas station where a victim was shot once. A second shooting took place at a Chipotle which resulted in one person being shot multiple times.

News of Tjay being shot was met with an outpouring of prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery. Fellow New York rapper Jim Jones said, “ it’s terrible out there,” as more artists are being targeted in violent crimes. “Every day they talk about a different rapper that just got shot or was involved in a shooting or something like that.”