Jim Jones stands ten toes down on previous comments that the rap profession is a tough role. The rapper’s sentiments remain following news that fellow emcee Lil Tjay is currently recovering after suffering gunshot wounds.

“We have more rappers getting killed than we have weeks in the year,” said Jones in an interview with HipHopDX. “Shit, my prayers go out to Lil Tjay who just got shot up the other day and I don’t even know his condition but, you know, it’s terrible out there. Every day they talk about a different rapper that just got shot or was involved in a shooting or something like that.”

His comments also come after news, previously shared by REVOLT, that Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, was shot outside of an Atlanta restaurant on Sunday night (June 26).

“I stand on what I said,” the “We Fly High” lyricist continued. “Being a rapper in today’s society is definitely the most dangerous job in the world. You have a 50 percent chance of making it as a rapper and making it alive as a rapper is what it means. It’s one for one, so you take that how you want to take it.”

The culture awaits an update on the status of Lil Tjay after reports that he was shot multiple times while visiting a Chipotle in New Jersey. Jones says jealousy also plays a role in the amount of rappers getting shot.

“They envy you because of the position that you’re in. It’s not just the money either — they look online and see a bunch of people loving you and praising you for the talent that you have,” Jones concluded. “That’s dangerous. It’s like a king. It’s dangerous to be a king because everybody want to be the next king. Everybody wants your spot.”