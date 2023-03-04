Nicki Minaj is making boss moves in 2023! During Friday (March 3) night’s episode of “Queen Radio,” she made the huge announcement that she is now a music executive. “I have a record label now,” said Minaj.

As of now, she is keeping the label’s name under wraps. She did, however, reveal that she already has four artists on her roster: Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Queens lyricist Rico Danna.

Last October, the Queen artist was spotted kicking it with Danna in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I’m fully supporting Rico. You already know big things to come. You know what I’m saying. We not gone talk too soon, but just know that he got the queen co-sign. You already f**king know… Talk to him real f**king nice and all of that,” said Minaj.

In the caption, Danna hinted that he was making bold moves in his career. “I really came home and did everything I said I was gone do. For the last three years, [I’ve] been working nonstop, stepping on y’all n**gaz neck[s]. That work [is] paying off. Thank you, sis @nickiminaj. ‘YEAH YEAH’ official video [is] out. Link in my bio,” he wrote.

Minaj reportedly enlisted veteran industry A&R Wendy Goldstein as the president of her imprint, which is housed under Republic Records. Goldstein is revered for helping to bring Common, Mos Def, and The Roots‘ music to the masses.

Friday also marked the Barbz leader’s first new music drop of the year with the release of “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The year is still young, but it is already looking like Minaj is laying the framework for her big comeback, which, if fans are lucky, will include her first album in four years.

View the related tweet below about Nicki Minaj’s big announcement.