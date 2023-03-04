Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

Nicki Minaj is making boss moves in 2023! During Friday (March 3) night’s episode of “Queen Radio,” she made the huge announcement that she is now a music executive. “I have a record label now,” said Minaj.

As of now, she is keeping the label’s name under wraps. She did, however, reveal that she already has four artists on her roster: Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Queens lyricist Rico Danna.

Last October, the Queen artist was spotted kicking it with Danna in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I’m fully supporting Rico. You already know big things to come. You know what I’m saying. We not gone talk too soon, but just know that he got the queen co-sign. You already f**king know… Talk to him real f**king nice and all of that,” said Minaj.

In the caption, Danna hinted that he was making bold moves in his career. “I really came home and did everything I said I was gone do. For the last three years, [I’ve] been working nonstop, stepping on y’all n**gaz neck[s]. That work [is] paying off. Thank you, sis @nickiminaj. ‘YEAH YEAH’ official video [is] out. Link in my bio,” he wrote.

Minaj reportedly enlisted veteran industry A&R Wendy Goldstein as the president of her imprint, which is housed under Republic Records. Goldstein is revered for helping to bring Common, Mos Def, and The Roots‘ music to the masses.

Friday also marked the Barbz leader’s first new music drop of the year with the release of “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The year is still young, but it is already looking like Minaj is laying the framework for her big comeback, which, if fans are lucky, will include her first album in four years.

View the related tweet below about Nicki Minaj's big announcement.

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist announce release date for joint 'The Great Escape' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new "Demon Party" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan's "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" is going global

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023
