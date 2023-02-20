Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

During Nicki Minaj’s return to Instagram last week, she hopped into Rihanna’s comment section to congratulate the new mother on her second pregnancy and her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance. 

Rumors of Rihanna expecting began to quickly spread on social media during her halftime show after viewers noticed what appeared to be a baby bump under her all-red jumpsuit. It wasn’t until after the performance that a rep for the “We Found Love” songstress confirmed that Rihanna was expecting her second child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2022.

Three days (Feb. 15) after the Super Bowl, Rihanna shared photos from her cover shoot for British Vogue on IG. The Barbadian artist posed alongside her 9-month-old son in a trio of images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In her caption, she raved about her son while reflecting on doing the shoot, unaware that she was pregnant at the time. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos, and mommy had no clue,” she wrote.

Minaj was one of many to head to the comment section to share their admiration for Rihanna’s son and offer congratulations.

“A lil pretty boy already,” Minaj commented. “Congratulations on the new bundle of joy, Queen.”

Minaj also made mention of the “Lift Me Up” singer’s Super Bowl halftime show, telling her that she “Bodied [the] Super Bowl.”

In her British Vogue cover story, Rihanna opened up about motherhood and how the experience has been for her. 

“It’s everything,” she told the magazine. “You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy lands the cover of 'British Vogue'

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More