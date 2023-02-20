During Nicki Minaj’s return to Instagram last week, she hopped into Rihanna’s comment section to congratulate the new mother on her second pregnancy and her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance.

Rumors of Rihanna expecting began to quickly spread on social media during her halftime show after viewers noticed what appeared to be a baby bump under her all-red jumpsuit. It wasn’t until after the performance that a rep for the “We Found Love” songstress confirmed that Rihanna was expecting her second child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2022.

Three days (Feb. 15) after the Super Bowl, Rihanna shared photos from her cover shoot for British Vogue on IG. The Barbadian artist posed alongside her 9-month-old son in a trio of images.

In her caption, she raved about her son while reflecting on doing the shoot, unaware that she was pregnant at the time. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos, and mommy had no clue,” she wrote.

Minaj was one of many to head to the comment section to share their admiration for Rihanna’s son and offer congratulations.

“A lil pretty boy already,” Minaj commented. “Congratulations on the new bundle of joy, Queen.”

Minaj also made mention of the “Lift Me Up” singer’s Super Bowl halftime show, telling her that she “Bodied [the] Super Bowl.”

In her British Vogue cover story, Rihanna opened up about motherhood and how the experience has been for her.

“It’s everything,” she told the magazine. “You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”