Photo: Kevin Mazur/ Contributor via Getty Images and Cindy Ord/Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five days after Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, many viewers have criticized her performance, and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is not here for it. The four-time NBA Finals champion shared his thoughts on his platform “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“Regarding the Super Bowl, I wanna say this. All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up… Like, we are living in a world where people got too much freedom. Keep your f***ing thoughts to yourself. She did a wonderful job,” the former Los Angeles Laker star said.

Like many others, Shaq was unaware during the performance that the “Lift Me Up” songstress is expecting her second child with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. For her to be pregnant and still perform for millions of viewers was seemingly impressive enough to Shaq.

“She’s pregnant,” he continued. “She’s blessed, and she did her thing. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there.” Shaq then hammered down on viewers, including celebrities who have made negative comments regarding how Rihanna did during the show.

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq added. “Shut it up. If she was my woman and I seen one of y’all superstars doing that, I’mma have to get at you. Rappers, presidential candidates… I’mma have to get at you. Leave this woman alone. Rihanna is Rihanna.”

In the clip, Shaq applauded Rihanna’s halftime performance, as it was his first time watching her in person, before sending her love and reminding those who criticized the show to shut up.

“Rihanna, thank you,” he added. “That was my first time ever seeing you perform. I love you. We all love you. All you other people, shut your d*** mouth.”

Check out Shaq’s statements below:

 

 

 

 

