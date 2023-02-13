Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Eisen/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump spent much of the weekend with his sights on Rihanna, the performer for this year’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. As previously reported by REVOLT, the former president did not agree with her as a choice for the event. “Without her ‘stylist’ she’d be nothing. Bad everything, and no talent,” he claimed. Not long after she departed from the big stage Sunday evening (Feb. 12), Trump was back at it — this time, with an unsolicited review.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history,” he posted on his Truth Social platform, as reported by New York Mag‘s Intelligencer. “This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘stylist!'”

As for the reasoning behind Trump’s bizarre rants, California Representative Maxine Waters offered a financially based theory while showing support for the “Umbrella” star. “Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl!” she said. Meanwhile, members of Rihanna’s Navy fanbase called Trump an “idiot” who should “sit down.” One Twitter fan, Xaviaer DuRousseau, questioned why the impeached politician would be concerned about someone’s style in the first place.

“The last thing that President Trump needs to be worrying about is a feud with a Rihanna,” he stated. “ESPECIALLY about her fashion taste. She isn’t even from here.”

Rihanna and Trump have clashed in the past while he was still in office. Back in 2020, the singer spray-painted “F*** Trump” on a car, much to the dismay of the far-right. A year prior to that, she took him to task after his nonplussed reaction to terrorist attacks happening within the country. “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA,” she messaged to Trump on Instagram.

See how many more responded to Trump‘s halftime show critique below.

