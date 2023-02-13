Donald Trump spent much of the weekend with his sights on Rihanna, the performer for this year’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show. As previously reported by REVOLT, the former president did not agree with her as a choice for the event. “Without her ‘stylist’ she’d be nothing. Bad everything, and no talent,” he claimed. Not long after she departed from the big stage Sunday evening (Feb. 12), Trump was back at it — this time, with an unsolicited review.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history,” he posted on his Truth Social platform, as reported by New York Mag‘s Intelligencer. “This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘stylist!'”

As for the reasoning behind Trump’s bizarre rants, California Representative Maxine Waters offered a financially based theory while showing support for the “Umbrella” star. “Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl!” she said. Meanwhile, members of Rihanna’s Navy fanbase called Trump an “idiot” who should “sit down.” One Twitter fan, Xaviaer DuRousseau, questioned why the impeached politician would be concerned about someone’s style in the first place.

“The last thing that President Trump needs to be worrying about is a feud with a Rihanna,” he stated. “ESPECIALLY about her fashion taste. She isn’t even from here.”

Rihanna and Trump have clashed in the past while he was still in office. Back in 2020, the singer spray-painted “F*** Trump” on a car, much to the dismay of the far-right. A year prior to that, she took him to task after his nonplussed reaction to terrorist attacks happening within the country. “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA,” she messaged to Trump on Instagram.

See how many more responded to Trump‘s halftime show critique below.

The last thing that President Trump needs to be worrying about is a feud with a Rihanna. ESPECIALLY about her fashion taste. She isn’t even from here 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/wswdv99KmZ — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 13, 2023

Something is seriously wrong with this idiot https://t.co/54NYnUJ08T — lakeisha rice (@kelotheboss) February 13, 2023

Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 12, 2023

Rihanna had to sue Trump to stop using her music at his rallies a few years ago lol — Jake Johnson (@JakesNewLens) February 13, 2023

Boyyyyyyy please have several seats ! He about to get ate alive don’t come for her!! https://t.co/xZVXfqqRHS — Daisyy🌸👑 (@MsDaisyy) February 13, 2023

Trump on Rihanna: “Without her stylist she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Us to Trump: pic.twitter.com/vs3JnHcNuE — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) February 11, 2023

The best tweet I’ve seen, yet, on Donald Trump’s cry baby attack on Rihanna. #RihannaHasMoreMoney https://t.co/pqjmse3dri — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) February 13, 2023

this is literally donald trump tryna have beef with rihanna pic.twitter.com/2SKKqd82hl — ًً (@itgirlx2) February 13, 2023

The whole world is loving Rihanna right now. Except Donald Trump, crying in his Diet Coke. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 13, 2023

Sidebar, I think Trump might have asked to meet Rihanna for getting Rocky out and he said no and that’s why he he turned into Stan. — 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) February 13, 2023

Trump’s latest attack on Rihanna is just another in a long line of him disparaging black females. He’s the biggest insecure cry baby I’ve ever seen. And to think that Republicans view him as an “alpha male,” shows just what their idea of a strong person is. It’s comical! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 13, 2023

Donald Trump is now attacking Rihanna saying her performance was “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history” Not only is he wrong, but he’s clearly upset that he was the single worst president in American history. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 13, 2023

Rihanna forbid Trump from using her music in Trump rallies unless they pay her and he’s been salty about it ever since. — IMC's Prime Minister (@real91toph) February 13, 2023

Here, I’ll save everyone the mainstream conservatives commentary: Omg she’s wearing Satan red! It’s a ritual! She’s disgusting! Women shouldn’t dance like that!!! A loser like Trump said! Naw, @rihanna is a billionaire, island girl turned queen mogul who represents power💪🏻 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) February 13, 2023

Rihanna after trump calling her performance trash pic.twitter.com/AncvLxKwen — 💫 (@eddiesbabymom) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is everything Trump hates. She’s an immigrant success story, Black, a woman, a billionaire without money from daddy, and able to pull ratings he never could as President or a reality television “star.” The racism, misogynoir, and envy are REAL. — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) February 13, 2023

trump is so mad that a beautiful, talented, intelligent woman of colour is richer and more successful in business than he is. #Rihanna #RihannaSuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/H5XSvDbheg — Lindsey Graham's Fainting Couch 💙 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) February 13, 2023