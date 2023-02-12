Photo: Ezra Shaw/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

After what felt like an eternity for many, today (Feb. 12) saw Rihanna take to the field at State Farm Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, and the Barbadian star did not disappoint. In addition to those fortunate enough to be in attendance, 100s of millions of viewers tuned in as she kicked things off with an energetic rendition of “B***h Better Have My Money.” She then continued to run through her string of most notable hits, keeping the energy high with “Where Have You Been,” “Work,” “Rude Boy,” “Pour It Up,” “All Of The Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” The most notable takeaway was the announcement of a second pregnancy for the billionaire mogul, which immediately sent social media into a frenzy.

Prior to her groundbreaking performance, Rihanna appeared on the NFL’s “The Process with Nate Burleson” to talk about the opportunity. During the conversation, she revealed that a certain peer’s set from 2013 was a notable part of her preparation and research. “I watched Beyoncé’s halftime performances a couple of times. She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really,” the Grammy winner stated. She also spoke about how it felt to return to a major platform.

“It was real nice to see people get excited about the music aspect. It reminded me again what it’s like to be an artist,” she continued. “A lot of pressure, this is a big stage. I just want to put on a great show and enjoy it.”

It’s been seven years since Rihanna released her eighth studio LP, Anti, which skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification three times over. Since then, she has made rare appearances on wax, stealing the spotlight on tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.,” N.E.R.D’s “Lemon,” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It.” In October of 2022, she marked her official return to the forefront with “Lift Me Up,” the theme for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Press play on clips from Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show below.

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

SZA to be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
