Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna played zero games today (Feb. 12) when she hit the stage for her Super Bowl halftime show! From the minute the lights came up and the beat to “B**tch Better Have My Money” dropped, it was obvious that she was here to remind us all that “you needed me.”

The singer was clad in a red ‘fit and an oversized coat that camouflaged her midsection as she played up the use of lights throughout her set, leaving fans to question if her special guest was hiding in plain sight: Baby No. 2.

The performance was dubbed the “Fenty Bowl,” rightfully so, by the singer’s loyal fanbase, the Navy. For someone who had not stepped foot on a stage to perform in seven years, Rihanna breezed through hit after hit without missing a beat. The mini concert — because, let’s be honest, that was more than a 13-minute break that just happened to take place on the most-watched game day of the football season — featured some of the beauty mogul’s most successful records.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rihanna teased that she was considering bringing out a special guest. Fans speculated that it could be anyone from JAY-Z, Kanye West, Drake, T.I., Jeezy or superproducer Pharrell. She also revealed that there were 39 variations of the setlist as she and her team worked to create the perfect flow of records to showcase her successful music career.

In the end, the halftime show tracklist included chart-toppers such as  “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Wild Thoughts” and more. And, well, that special guest was only up for debate for a few minutes as her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is indeed expecting.

The Fenty founder was asked to headline the halftime show in 2018 but ultimately turned down the opportunity. “It feels like it could have only been now,” said Rihanna during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. The Grammy Award-winner said her son played a part in her decision to accept the challenge of delivering a world-class show in front of millions of viewers.

The Bajan artist explained, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world… I haven’t been on stage in seven years. There’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

It looks like fans will be waiting for more than just new music after all!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
NFL
Pop
R&B
Rihanna
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna raises the bar with explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More