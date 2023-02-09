Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

The big game is just days away! This Sunday (Feb. 12), the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the ultimate football showdown at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But get ready for the real show — Rihanna as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer.

Today (Feb. 9), the “Lift Me Up” songstress sat with Apple Music to discuss what fans can look forward to this weekend. As previously reported by REVOLT, the brand, which has replaced Pepsi as this year’s official sponsor, has been following RihRih’s “Road to Halftime” journey. During the exclusive chat, the new mom said, “The Fenty highlighter is definitely helping today because I have yet to sleep. We were working at the venue all last night, and I [kind of] just stayed there and ended up in a prep, and somehow I’m here at a press conference right now.” Apple’s interviewer then asked Rihanna how she mentally prepares for such a huge event.

“I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl, I’ve totally forgotten that my birthday is coming up,” the Feb. 20 Pisces began. “I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day. It’s just like, Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl. So it’s a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it’s really being tested,” she shared. Rihanna then gave some statistics and told the Apple host that it’s “at least 400 people” breaking the stage down and building it back up in minutes. While mentioning that she hasn’t been on stage in seven years and is just three months postpartum, the “Diamonds” singer said the challenge is exhilarating.

Rihanna revealed that the setlist for Sunday’s show was actually one of the hardest parts of her decision-making process. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, and you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes,” she confessed. One thing is for certain, we are ready.

