In an interview published yesterday (Feb. 7) for Billboard, T.I. was asked if there is any chance fans would see him alongside Rihanna for this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Atlanta rapper and the Fenty Beauty mogul teamed up in 2008 for the chart-topping, smash hit “Live Your Life.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, in September 2022, the NFL announced Rihanna would be making her return to music as the featured entertainment for the major sporting event. But will we witness a surprise reunion between the two hitmakers this Sunday (Feb. 12)? “Zip it. Ay man, I will not confirm or deny any potential appearance. It’s an awesome opportunity. It was awesome to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic figure and such a prolific individual and such a beautiful spirit altogether. We’ll see what happens,” T.I. said to the outlet.

Rumors have recently been swirling that a world tour announcement from Rihanna would follow her sure-to-be mesmerizing halftime performance. While those details have yet to be formally announced, Apple Music, who has replaced Pepsi as the big game’s official sponsor, has a major rollout planned for the “B**ch Better Have My Money” artist. The popular music streaming service is allowing fans to follow Rihanna’s “Road to Halftime.” The Navy can utilize the new Apple Music Sing feature, which lets them use a microphone for their favorite RihRih songs for solos, duets and backup. There will also be curated stations like “Halftime Hype Radio” and “Rihanna Revisited Radio.”

As we patiently wait to see if T.I. will hit the stage this weekend, we also have our fingers crossed that two other hip hop heavyweights may do the same. Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert recently shared their excitement when their home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, advanced to the Super Bowl. Uzi was present for the winning game and even led the team onto the field before the match. Meek later showed his support by posting himself wearing Eagles’ gear while freestyling about the victory. Perhaps Rihanna will let the Philly natives join her on the turf. In the words of T.I., “We’ll see what happens.”