By Angel Saunders
  02.08.2023

In an interview published yesterday (Feb. 7) for Billboard, T.I. was asked if there is any chance fans would see him alongside Rihanna for this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Atlanta rapper and the Fenty Beauty mogul teamed up in 2008 for the chart-topping, smash hit “Live Your Life.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, in September 2022, the NFL announced Rihanna would be making her return to music as the featured entertainment for the major sporting event. But will we witness a surprise reunion between the two hitmakers this Sunday (Feb. 12)? “Zip it. Ay man, I will not confirm or deny any potential appearance. It’s an awesome opportunity. It was awesome to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic figure and such a prolific individual and such a beautiful spirit altogether. We’ll see what happens,” T.I. said to the outlet.

Rumors have recently been swirling that a world tour announcement from Rihanna would follow her sure-to-be mesmerizing halftime performance. While those details have yet to be formally announced, Apple Music, who has replaced Pepsi as the big game’s official sponsor, has a major rollout planned for the “B**ch Better Have My Money” artist. The popular music streaming service is allowing fans to follow Rihanna’s “Road to Halftime.” The Navy can utilize the new Apple Music Sing feature, which lets them use a microphone for their favorite RihRih songs for solos, duets and backup. There will also be curated stations like “Halftime Hype Radio” and “Rihanna Revisited Radio.”

As we patiently wait to see if T.I. will hit the stage this weekend, we also have our fingers crossed that two other hip hop heavyweights may do the same. Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert recently shared their excitement when their home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, advanced to the Super Bowl. Uzi was present for the winning game and even led the team onto the field before the match. Meek later showed his support by posting himself wearing Eagles’ gear while freestyling about the victory. Perhaps Rihanna will let the Philly natives join her on the turf. In the words of T.I., “We’ll see what happens.”

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  02.08.2023

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  02.08.2023

Halftime Report | Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' historic Super Bowl showdown

By Nasheena Quick
  02.08.2023

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  02.08.2023

Smokepurpp surprises fans with new 'Anti' three-song pack

By Regina Cho
  02.08.2023

Beyoncé celebrates 2023 Grammy wins in new Instagram visual

By Angel Saunders
  02.08.2023

Luh Tyler drops off latest visual for "Dennis"

By Jon Powell
  02.08.2023

slowthai surprises his fans in "Feel Good" visual

By Jon Powell
  02.08.2023

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

By Oumou Fofana
  02.08.2023

Fridayy unveils new 'Lost In Melody (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  02.08.2023

Rob49 returns with "4GOD II" visual

By Jon Powell
  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  02.08.2023
