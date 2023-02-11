Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna’s reign cannot be stopped, and former President Donald Trump is big mad about it as she gears up to perform this Sunday (Feb. 12) at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The controversial public figure fired off a message on his Truth Social account on Friday (Feb. 10) attempting to criticize the Barbados beauty. “Without her ‘stylist’ she’d be noting. Bad everything, and no talent,” wrote the twice-impeached president. His outlandish remarks were in response to Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeting that Rihanna should not have been chosen as the halftime show performer.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F**k Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” wrote Jackson.

It is evident that Trump and Jackson are both still feeling some type of way after Rihanna made it known that she does not support 45 and does not want any of her work associated with the race-baiting politician.

In the past, the Anti singer was outspoken when slamming Trump’s executive order that banned Muslim refugees from entering the U.S. and called him “immoral” and “mentally ill.” In 2018, she won a court victory prohibiting his campaign from playing her music at his rallies.

Tomorrow’s big show will mark the first time the new mother has performed live in six years. The highly anticipated show has also been dubbed as her official music comeback. In an exclusive Apple Music interview, she said narrowing down the set list has been a daunting task. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, and you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes,” she said.

See how Rihanna’s Navy swarmed to her defense in the tweets below.

