Rihanna’s reign cannot be stopped, and former President Donald Trump is big mad about it as she gears up to perform this Sunday (Feb. 12) at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The controversial public figure fired off a message on his Truth Social account on Friday (Feb. 10) attempting to criticize the Barbados beauty. “Without her ‘stylist’ she’d be noting. Bad everything, and no talent,” wrote the twice-impeached president. His outlandish remarks were in response to Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeting that Rihanna should not have been chosen as the halftime show performer.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F**k Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” wrote Jackson.

It is evident that Trump and Jackson are both still feeling some type of way after Rihanna made it known that she does not support 45 and does not want any of her work associated with the race-baiting politician.

In the past, the Anti singer was outspoken when slamming Trump’s executive order that banned Muslim refugees from entering the U.S. and called him “immoral” and “mentally ill.” In 2018, she won a court victory prohibiting his campaign from playing her music at his rallies.

Tomorrow’s big show will mark the first time the new mother has performed live in six years. The highly anticipated show has also been dubbed as her official music comeback. In an exclusive Apple Music interview, she said narrowing down the set list has been a daunting task. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, and you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes,” she said.

See how Rihanna’s Navy swarmed to her defense in the tweets below.

Rihanna is a queen unlike trump who is trying to act like one. pic.twitter.com/GNs9TRkoEX — Sandy C. (@sandycsltx) February 11, 2023

Trump attacks Rihanna, said “Without her “Stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything,and NO TALENT.” This coming from a man who’s father gave him millions upon millions of dollars & still managed to have almost 10 bankruptcies. Wish I could just put the letter “L” on his forehead! — ANGELplz (@NotoriusNormani) February 11, 2023

Donald Trump, whose face looks like it has a Best By date of July 12, 1972, has the nerve to insult Rihanna?? https://t.co/k8PmX6GJc1 — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) February 11, 2023

Trump saying Rihanna has no talent is wild because she can sing and dance he can’t but the kicker is she’s better at business than him hahahah. — S Λ M (@ehimgood_) February 11, 2023

Rihanna got trump typing like a stan account 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tu8sBiipzE — roxx (@drizzysroxx) February 10, 2023

Not surprising, Trump is attacking Rihanna days before her Super Bowl performance. He posted: “Without her stylist she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump has a thing about attacking powerful Black women. And Rihanna must really bug him, being richer than him. pic.twitter.com/tVrS1neboG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 10, 2023

The tea is that Rihanna is an actual billionaire and trump is not pic.twitter.com/2SKXDiBDlO — BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) February 11, 2023

Lmao , the fact that Rihanna’s talent been seen and recognized for years until 24 hours ago. Trump wdc ! Stop trying to come for Rihanna, she’s put u in your place many times in the past , stop trying the Queen. https://t.co/TpVmvQfVe4 — Genius Navy son/ ⚓ (@lordkingNavy1) February 11, 2023

Rihanna is everything Donald trump despise, immigrant, a powerful black woman and an actual billionaire. I know that walking traffic light is fuming pic.twitter.com/NicLYzRCTU — CuŃte$$ 💎 (@rihtrospect) February 11, 2023