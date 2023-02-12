Rihanna stunned fans last January when she revealed that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. And for months after the little one was welcomed into the world, her fans eagerly awaited the first look at what was sure to be a source of cuteness overload.

Days before Christmas, she delivered on the latter when she posted an adorable TikTok of their son, whose name remains a mystery to the public, as he smiled and giggled at his famous mom. Two months later, with just a handful of days before her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, she appeared on retired NFL player Nate Burleson’s podcast, “The Process with Nate Burleson,” where she shared how motherhood shifted her outlook on life.

“I’m living for my son,” said Rihanna during the episode, which posted today (Feb. 12). “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account. Skydiving? You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy; it just got better with him.”

Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she loved to start the day with her son. “Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face, seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” said the Barbados native.

Rihanna is not alone when it comes to being happily consumed by all that parenthood has to offer. A$AP Rocky is equally smitten by their little one. “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club,” gushed the “For You” rapper to Apple Music podcast host Zane Lowe in January.

The father added that when “you see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he said. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad because I have a whole other perspective.”