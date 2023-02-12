Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna stunned fans last January when she revealed that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. And for months after the little one was welcomed into the world, her fans eagerly awaited the first look at what was sure to be a source of cuteness overload.

Days before Christmas, she delivered on the latter when she posted an adorable TikTok of their son, whose name remains a mystery to the public, as he smiled and giggled at his famous mom. Two months later, with just a handful of days before her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, she appeared on retired NFL player Nate Burleson’s podcast, “The Process with Nate Burleson,” where she shared how motherhood shifted her outlook on life.

“I’m living for my son,” said Rihanna during the episode, which posted today (Feb. 12). “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account. Skydiving? You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy; it just got better with him.”

Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she loved to start the day with her son. “Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face, seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” said the Barbados native.

Rihanna is not alone when it comes to being happily consumed by all that parenthood has to offer. A$AP Rocky is equally smitten by their little one. “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club,” gushed the “For You” rapper to Apple Music podcast host Zane Lowe in January.

The father added that when “you see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he said. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad because I have a whole other perspective.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
ASAP Rocky
News
NFL
Pop
Rihanna
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Fans should expect the unexpected as Rihanna talks new music: "I just want to play"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More