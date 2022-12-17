Rihanna has finally given fans a look at her and A$AP Rocky’s son! The welcome surprise came early Saturday (Dec. 17) morning in a TikTok video posted to the singer’s profile.

In it, the couple’s son is shown in his car seat as he smiles, laughs, and makes a handful of funny faces at his mom. Rihanna is heard laughing and squealing as she says, “Yeah” and “Trying to get mommy’s phone?” to her little one. In the clip’s caption, she joked that she had been “hacked.”

Fans agree that the baby is beyond adorable, but they are split when it comes to determining which parent he favors the most. “Omg, I finally get to see my internet nephew. Cuteness overload. He looks like his mama,” wrote one person. “That baby looks just like Robin’s father,” commented another social media user. At least one person was able to see both the “Love On the Brain” singer and A$AP Rocky’s features. That individual wrote, “[In] the pictures, he looks like Rih’s twin, but with the video, I see Rocky. He’s a perfect mixture of them both.”

Hollywood Unlocked also obtained exclusive photos of the 7-month-old. In one image, he donned a black outfit as his father held him up. In another, he is in a diaper and has a floral piece of fabric draped over his head as A$AP Rocky peeks from over the little one’s shoulder.

The proud parents have yet to announce their son’s name. Last month, Rihanna spoke on why she has not revealed his name yet. “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living, but I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there,” she said. Judging by fan reactions, there is no doubt that the world will settle for swooning over the happy baby without knowing his first name.

