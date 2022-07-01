Rihanna is back outside weeks after welcoming her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s first child. The Barbados native was spotted Friday (July 1) by fans in London navigating the crowd at the Wireless Festival.

The “Good For You” rapper is headlining day one of the three-day festival. TMZ reports, sources who spotted Rihanna boarding a private jet in Los Angeles, California, say the couple’s newborn son was also in tow for the international trip.

Tweets capturing the “Rude Boy” songstress show she remained covered up in black tights, and a black puffer jacket. Other artists gracing the stage on day one included Chris Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, and Fivio Foreign.

Rihanna spotted out for the first time since giving birth in May at Wireless Fest in London. A$AP Rocky is headlining.

REVOLT previously reported that the couple welcomed their first child together seven weeks ago (May 13). The singer’s pregnancy confirmation came after several fans speculated she was with child. In her first pregnant photos shared with the public, Rihanna bared her baby bump while wearing denim jeans, a long pink puffer coat, and a bejeweled necklace that cascaded over her belly. The longtime friends have been dating since late 2020.

A beaming Rocky was never too far behind Rihanna as she graced red carpets in belly baring outfits throughout her pregnancy. Speaking with N.O.R.E. on “Drink Champs”, Rocky said, “I’m proud, man,” when it came to his relationship and unborn child. Considering the notoriety that comes with dating someone as high-profile as Rihanna, Rocky said he keeps his focus on what’s true.

“Fuck what the outside world got going on, fuck what the outside world thinks. It’s really about an understanding between two components: you and your significant other. That’s it.”

The couple’s child wasn’t their only collaboration this year. Rihanna also made an appearance in Rocky’s video for “D.M.B.” As for when the singer plans to drop new music, fans can only hope she keeps her word that it will be “soon.”