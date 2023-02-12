Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

More new music from Rihanna is imminent, but what exactly can fans expect from her? According to the singer, whatever she has in the works is certain to surprise her loyal following.

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” teased the Bajan artist during an Apple Music interview ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The Fenty founder has not released a new album since 2016’s Anti.

She continued, “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, [that] might not ever make sense to my fans. You know, the people that know the music that I put out.”

Instead of allowing her past sonic expressions to dictate what she should or shouldn’t record, Rihanna made it clear that “I just want to play. I want to have fun. I want to have fun with music.”

The new mom tiptoed back into the world of new releases when she contributed “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up” featuring Tems to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at the end of last year. The latter earned her and the Nigerian songstress their first Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

For now, though, fans get to travel down memory lane as she runs through some of her biggest hits during today’s (Feb. 12) Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna admitted that with only 13 minutes to encapsulate her career, she went through 39 set lists trying to get it right — not that she can do anything wrong with a fire catalog like hers!

“Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together… that’s the challenge,” said the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

View the related post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Central Cee returns with new single "Me and You"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll joins forces with DJ Drama for ‘Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils new visual for "Camry"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
New Music
Pop
Rihanna

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Mr Jazzy Life returns with deluxe edition of 'My Life My Way'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Shordie Shordie drops off new "Teresa" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Shy Glizzy wants his 'Flowers' on new album

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka come together for '1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2'

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Central Cee returns with new single "Me and You"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll joins forces with DJ Drama for ‘Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils new visual for "Camry"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

NAV drops off new "Lately" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Zacari unveils latest single "Motions" with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe link up for "Let's Ride (Trailer Anthem)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

The Kid LAROI shares reflective "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Masego reveals his "Two Sides" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More