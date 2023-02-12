More new music from Rihanna is imminent, but what exactly can fans expect from her? According to the singer, whatever she has in the works is certain to surprise her loyal following.

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” teased the Bajan artist during an Apple Music interview ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The Fenty founder has not released a new album since 2016’s Anti.

She continued, “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, [that] might not ever make sense to my fans. You know, the people that know the music that I put out.”

Instead of allowing her past sonic expressions to dictate what she should or shouldn’t record, Rihanna made it clear that “I just want to play. I want to have fun. I want to have fun with music.”

The new mom tiptoed back into the world of new releases when she contributed “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up” featuring Tems to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at the end of last year. The latter earned her and the Nigerian songstress their first Oscar nominations for Best Original Song.

For now, though, fans get to travel down memory lane as she runs through some of her biggest hits during today’s (Feb. 12) Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna admitted that with only 13 minutes to encapsulate her career, she went through 39 set lists trying to get it right — not that she can do anything wrong with a fire catalog like hers!

“Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s going to be — a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together… that’s the challenge,” said the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

View the related post below.