Are you ready for some football? Well, Rihanna is. This year, the R&B singer and business mogul will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl LVII, and to build anticipation, she unveiled her limited edition Savage X Fenty collection, which is inspired by America’s biggest game.

Yesterday (Jan. 8), A$AP Rocky’s baby mother went to Instagram to show off the new gear. The Game Day Collection capsule includes hoodies, t-shirts, football jerseys, sweatpants and more. In her post, she’s wearing a two-tone varsity jersey with an X emblazoned across the center, two pairs of baggy sweat pants that read “Property of Savage X Fenty Authentic Since 1988″ on the backside, and a brown beanie that says the same thing.

The items displayed can be purchased right now on the Savage X Fenty website, which also includes more gear such as boxers with a football motif, a white t-shirt that reads “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever,” a hat, tube top, and monochromatic sweatsuits. There will also be a special three-day Game Day pop-up store held by Savage X Fenty in Los Angeles from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, where customers will have the opportunity to purchase items from the limited edition collection and take part in giveaways.

The “Umbrella” singer announced in September of 2022 that she’s doing the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton as director.

She revealed the news by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm holding a football. Previously, she was approached to do the half-time show in 2019 but rejected it because of the social justice controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick and the NFL. Now that’s over, and the Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale Arizona. Despite who makes it, fans can all gear up and cheer for Rihanna.