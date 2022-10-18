Rihanna is prepping for her annual fashion special, Savage X Fenty, and we are excited to see what post-baby Rih has to offer. On Friday (Oct. 14), the new mom released a teaser of her upcoming “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” show set to drop on Nov. 9.

In the 30-second video clip, the Barbadian beauty — the creative director and executive producer of the show — is seen wearing one of her collection pieces on a bed covered in silk sheets and the background is lilac-colored suede. Rihanna captioned the video, “VOLUME MF FOUR” and tagged her fashion line, Savage X Fenty, Amazon Prime, and Amazon fashion.

The press release describes the event as a “seductive fashion fever dream” with “the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.” According to the statement, in Rih’s latest collection, she mixes diverse textures, unexpected details, and unconventional proportions.

The show will feature an “all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.” Last year’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3,” which won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography, featured performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, Normani, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, Jade Novah, and BIA.

In other Rihanna-related news, the 34-year-old billionaire has finally heard our prayers and has reportedly recorded new music. According to REVOLT, per the “Today Show,” Rih recorded two new songs for the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “The Grammy winner is said to have recorded two new songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther movie,” Carson Daily announced on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning.

You can watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty teaser down below: