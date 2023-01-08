Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Peter Berg, the director behind Amazon’s forthcoming Rihanna documentary, says the only thing left to do is get the Bajan singer to sign off on the project’s release.

The multimillion-dollar film has been in the works since the 2016 release of Anti. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he is just “waiting for her to approve it. It’s done and sold, and Amazon’s ready.” Berg added that the Grammy Award-winning artist is “a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out. We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I don’t know. Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

When asked if he is concerned the first-time mother will not sign off on the release, Berg said no. He explained, “When Rihanna asked me to make a doc, I thought she was joking… But this has allowed me to dip in and out of her life while I’m doing other things. I’ve loved it — watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty into this billion-dollar entity, and now, being a mom. It’s such an enriching experience. I don’t really care how long it takes.”

Billboard first reported that Amazon purchased the worldwide rights to the documentary for $25 million in 2019. The film is described as “an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists.” Seemingly nothing has been off limits to Berg, who has captured more than 1,200 footage hours of RiRi.

Last November, The Sun claimed Rihanna inked another multi-million dollar deal with Apple TV+ to document her big music comeback and her journey to this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Now, all fans need is an album and for these two feature-length projects to be released.

