Peter Berg, the director behind Amazon’s forthcoming Rihanna documentary, says the only thing left to do is get the Bajan singer to sign off on the project’s release.

The multimillion-dollar film has been in the works since the 2016 release of Anti. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he is just “waiting for her to approve it. It’s done and sold, and Amazon’s ready.” Berg added that the Grammy Award-winning artist is “a perfectionist, so we keep adding. It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out. We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I don’t know. Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

When asked if he is concerned the first-time mother will not sign off on the release, Berg said no. He explained, “When Rihanna asked me to make a doc, I thought she was joking… But this has allowed me to dip in and out of her life while I’m doing other things. I’ve loved it — watching her in the studio, seeing her turn Fenty into this billion-dollar entity, and now, being a mom. It’s such an enriching experience. I don’t really care how long it takes.”

Billboard first reported that Amazon purchased the worldwide rights to the documentary for $25 million in 2019. The film is described as “an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists.” Seemingly nothing has been off limits to Berg, who has captured more than 1,200 footage hours of RiRi.

Last November, The Sun claimed Rihanna inked another multi-million dollar deal with Apple TV+ to document her big music comeback and her journey to this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Now, all fans need is an album and for these two feature-length projects to be released.

