If the rumors are true, then Rihanna’s upcoming performance during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is just the tip of the iceberg regarding her comeback.

Just last month, the singer stunned fans when she dropped not one, but two songs and a video for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The tracks “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” are her first musical offerings in six years.

Fans have begged and pleaded for Rihanna to release new music since she dropped her eighth studio album, Anti, in January of 2016. And for years, she repeatedly promised fans that new music was on the way. They were just unaware that a monumental box office hit would be the catalyst for her to actually release new tunes.

However, it appears that so much more is on the way now that a full-fledged return to the music scene is in the works. In September, Rihanna confirmed rumors that she was the NFL’s choice to take center stage during the upcoming Super Bowl.

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now it’s like, final,’” she told “Entertainment Tonight” while on the black carpet at her Savage X Fenty show.

Earlier this month, the billionaire beauty mogul hinted that she is hard at work on a special project, which will most likely be released before her Super Bowl appearance. Though she was tight-lipped on details, several reports have surfaced suggesting she inked a deal with Apple TV+ to document her journey back to the stage after the yearslong hiatus and the birth of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s son.

A music insider reportedly told The Sun on Monday (Nov. 22), “There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years.” The rumored deal with Apple TV+ is allegedly for millions of dollars and will give fans the backstage access they could only hope to see.

The insider continued, “She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now that she is returning to pop as a mom.”

Next year’s Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. We already know Rihanna’s Navy will help bring in millions of viewers for the spectacle.