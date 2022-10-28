It’s been six years since Rihanna released her eighth studio LP Anti, a groundbreaking effort that consisted of 13 cuts (or 16 including the deluxe version) and a couple of assists from Drake and SZA. Little did everyone know, the Barbadian singer would step away from music to focus on becoming one of the biggest moguls in the world via her Fenty empire. There were occasional flashes from a musical standpoint, with notable appearances on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon,” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It.”

Today (Oct. 28), Rihanna marks her official return to wax with “Lift Me Up,” a powerful offering that sees production from Ludwig Göransson and serves as the lead single from the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By. As previously reported by REVOLT, Rih co-wrote the song with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and rising Nigerian star Tems, the latter of who explained the song’s creation:

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Next year, Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, marking her first time performing on a big stage in five years. The decision ends her boycott of the NFL, which she explained in a past interview with Vogue:

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Press play on “Lift Me Up” below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By is set to arrive Nov. 4, one week prior to the film’s theatrical release.