Rihanna addressed online speculation about her rumored upcoming music release.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Monday (Nov. 7) ahead of her upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, the new mom was asked if she would release an album after her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. “That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she said, laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.'”

In addition, the businesswoman briefly discussed her decision to do the Halftime Show now that she is a mother. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. It was now or never for me.” Rihanna revealed why she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have yet to reveal their son’s name or shared any photos of him. “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But, I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like, getting it out there,” she said.

Aside from adjusting to life as a new parent, Rih said she has been busy preparing for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show, which has earned her an Emmy in the past. “It’s always challenging to beat the one before. Next year is going to actually be the main challenge because this year was such a huge scale of a show, and I don’t know how we’re going to beat it, but we’re going to have to try.”

This year’s show includes performances by Anitta, Maxwell, and others as well as a long list of appearances by Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will be available to stream Wednesday (Nov. 9) on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the full interview with Rihanna below:

