Currently, Rihanna is putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming Savage X Fenty launch. Today (Nov. 3), the Barbados-born star heightened the anticipation by releasing the official trailer for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.” The spectacle will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning in Nov. 9. The new Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and on the Savage X Fenty site.

In the new clip, fans are able to get a peek into the mystical runway and alluring backdrops that the new pieces will be debuted on. The official press release about the offering reads, “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.”

The trailblazing event will feature performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. There will also be special appearances from Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, and many more. Last year’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” included performances from Daddy Yankee, Normani, Jazmine Sullivan, Jade Novah, BIA, Nas, Ricky Martin, and more.

In related news, Rihanna made her highly anticipated return to music last week with “Lift Me Up.” The song boasts production from Ludwig Göransson and serves as the lead single from the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By. Her last full-length album was 2016’s ANTI, which housed widely-loved records like “Love On The Brain,” “Needed Me,” and “Work.”

Check out the official trailer for Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” down below.