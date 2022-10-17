Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  10.17.2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph continues to have a stellar year. The Emmy award-winning actress was among 143 Jamaicans who were honored at Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards ceremony, which was held on the lawn of King’s House in Kingston earlier today (Oct. 17). Ralph received the nation’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), which is awarded to citizens of outstanding distinction.

The OJ award was given to 10 total recipients this year, including Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander, five-time track and field world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and many other distinguished individuals.

“Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike,” the veteran actress wrote on Instagram in her celeboratory post.

The hashtag used in her caption is a reference to what she said in her powerful acceptance speech at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was victorious in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” 

In a recent interview, Ralph delved into what she’s looking forward to doing next in her career. “I am looking forward to producing some wonderful material, whether it’s on stage or on the screen, I want to bring forward some of those stories that have not been told before,” she said. “There was a time when there was no interest in stories that had to do with people of color, Black people … and I would love to give life to some of those stories because I truly believe in the Holy Impossible. And I’m just ready to bring the impossible to light.”

Check out Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Instagram post recapping the ceremony down below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

