Today (Nov. 4), fans are able to check out the soundtrack for the forthcoming sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, the compilation consists of 19 songs and a wealth of contributions from Burna Boy, Tems, E-40, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, Future, PinkPantheress, Rema, and more. The project is also marked by Rihanna’s comeback single “Lift Me Up,” which serves as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Via press release, executive producer Ludwig Göransson spoke on the creation of the soundtrack, which involved an incredible “2500 hours” of recording in “six studios across three continents and five countries”:

“[Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler] and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Def Jam chief creative officer and co-producer Archie Davis further explained:

“It’s been an incredible experience and an honor to create a soundtrack that’s so tightly woven into the fabric of the film itself. The majority of these songs are in the film in a meaningful way … they advance the narrative, they create sonic backdrops as the characters and the story develop. This kind of immersive integration of sound and film is something that Ryan, Ludwig, and I have always longed to see.”

Press play on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By below. If you missed it, you can check out the music video for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” here.