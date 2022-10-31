As the countdown to the Black Panther sequel continues, director Ryan Coogler is giving insight into the musical selection for the film’s trailer.

“We were taking very seriously how we would come back to audiences,” said Coogler during the film’s premiere on Wednesday (Oct. 26). “And that trailer is that first sign of what the film is going to be and it was very important to us that we didn’t misrepresent it. You know, that we leaned into what the audiences were going to get without giving away the movie. We wanted to protect the viewing experience and I thought that a song would be a great way to do it. But I wanted to do a song in a new way.”

The highly anticipated film is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11. As previously reported by REVOLT, Lupita Nyong’o recently opened up about how being on set was healing following the loss of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. “Coming back to this film, I had a whole lot of mixed emotions. I didn’t know how I was going to feel to be back in Wakanda,” said Nyong’o. “It was heavy and easier than I’d like to admit because the grief was so present. You know, those were the scenes that needed very little preparation because it was speaking the truth of a feeling that we were all feeling.”

Tems’ “No Woman, No Cry” is a mashup of the original song by Bob Marley and serves as the music for the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before transitioning into Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” Coogler recalled traveling to Africa to work with Tems for the track. “We were going to Nigeria to work with Tems, and her career has just skyrocketed in the last few years, and we were excited about that, and we thought, ‘What if we had Tems do a cover of [No Woman, No Cry]?’ So we met up with Tems in her hotel room in Lagos with her team, and she covered Bob [Marley] beautifully with Ludwig Göransson producing,” he shared. “I’ve never been prouder in my career of introducing a film to an audience in that way.”

Check out the trailer below.