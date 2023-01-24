Rihanna and Tems are officially Oscar nominees. Today (Jan. 24), The Academy released its list of notable figures who are deserving of the coveted award. The Bajan beauty and Nigerian songstress are recognized for their work on the song “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

As news continues to spread, Marvel Studios’ Twitter account was sure to shine a light on all of the talented individuals who made the project a success. “Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson on their Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song ‘Lift Me Up’ for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarNoms,” they shared. The Academy also sent out a tweet highlighting other films in the category: Tell It Like a Woman, Top Gun: Maverick, RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The track marked Rihanna’s return to music after a lengthy hiatus. In late October, Marvel began hinting that the Fenty Beauty mogul might be featured on a project for the movie. On Oct. 25, they caused pandemonium on social media after releasing a 15-second promo clip with the title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Next, the title faded and only the letter “R” was left. The date “10.28.22” appeared under the letter, which fans believed was a clue that the “Diamonds” singer was up to something special. The Black Panther sequel was released on Nov. 11, 2022 and indeed featured the “Love On the Brain” artist on the soundtrack. Tems is credited as a writer of the song.

It is already proving to be a big year for the new mom. On Feb. 12, Rihanna will hit the stage as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer. The big game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With her newly announced Oscar nomination, some are now wondering if she and her vocals will grace the stage there as well. The Academy Awards are set for March 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

See more posts celebrating the nomination below.

Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson on their Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song “Lift Me Up” for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UYQEP0ZFJ8 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 24, 2023

Tems is officially an #Oscars nominee for her songwriting credits on Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ for the #WakandaForever soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/APuFd5pEst — Musa Khawula (@Musa___Khawula) January 24, 2023