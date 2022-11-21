Boosie is not a fan of Donald Trump’s recent stance on drug dealers.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid last week from his waterfront Mar-a-Lago resort, which is also home to his new campaign headquarters. “We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation for millions of Americans,” said Trump just hours after he filed reelection documents with the Federal Election Commission. “I will ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years.”

Now, Boosie is speaking out about some of the comments made by the former president during his speech where he promised to “wage war upon cartels and stop the fentanyl and deadly drugs from killing 200,000 Americans per year.” “We are going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts,” said Trump.

On Thursday (Nov. 17), Boosie questioned if the politician would have the same energy when it comes to combating police brutality. “Death penalty for drug dealers wtf,” wrote the Baton Rouge native via Twitter. “Potus45 is you [gon’] have death penalty for white cops who kill innocent Black men?”

DEATH PENALTY FOR DRUG DEALERS WTF ‼️@POTUS45 IS YOU GO HAVE DEATH PENALTY FOR WHITE COPS WHO KILL INNOCENT BLACK MEN ? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 17, 2022

This is not the first time that the “Wipe Me Down” emcee has spoken out about Trump. In 2020, he compared the businessman to a “slave owner.” He is also no stranger to challenging the actions of authorities. Previously, REVOLT shared an incident where he trolled police during a traffic stop in Georgia. “They got me pulled over again, so I’m finna perform a concert in front of the police,” said Boosie after he was stopped by Fairburn Police Department officials. “They got me pulled over again.”

After performing his classics “Set It Off” and “F**k The Police,” Boosie asked the authorities what the next steps in the traffic stop would be. “Are we going to jail or not?” he asked. “That’s the question. I don’t know. The money ready. This is pocket change. This is f**kin’ pocket change. If we going to jail, the money is ready. That’s what we need to know. This is pocket change.”