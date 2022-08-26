Boosie Badazz is over the police and isn’t afraid to let them know it. The Baton Rouge native shared a video of himself hilariously performing his tracks during a traffic stop in Georgia.

In a clip uploaded by the rapper to Instagram, he put on a show with his classic songs “Set it Off” and “F**k the Police” after Fairburn Police Department officials pulled him over on Friday (Aug. 26). “They got me pulled over again so I’m finna perform a concert in front of the police,” he said. “They got me pulled over again.”

Boosie immediately jumped into performance mode, bursting into song with the legendary hook from his track on the 2006 album Bad Azz. Members of his entourage chimed in as background vocalists during the mini-concert. “You wanna talk s**t/ You wanna run ya mouth/ You want some gangsta’s front yo motherf**kin’ house” the 39-year-old rapped. “We’ll set this b**ch off/ Yeah set this b**ch off.”

This is not the first time Boosie has been pulled over in his current residence of Fairburn, Georgia. Last month, he spoke out after a group of officers stopped him for driving with a concealed license plate and dark-tinted windows. In this instance, the cops allege that he had been speeding.

After performing “Set it Off,” the next track on the lineup was his classic “F**k the Police.” Following that number on the roadside show, Boosie further expressed his disdain by questioning authorities about whether they would be taking him into custody. “Are we going to jail or not?” he asked. “That’s the question. I don’t know. The money ready. This is pocket change. This is f**kin’ pocket change. If we going to jail, the money is ready. That’s what we need to know. This is pocket change.”