Boosie Badazz finally managed to attend prom. On Saturday (July 9), the rapper held his adult prom that was attended by his friends, social media personalities and everyone else who managed to score a ticket.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper first shared his plans to throw a prom in May. “I never been to prom I always thought that was weak shit frfr now I’m like dam almost everybody been to prom except me now I wanna go smh I think I’m about to do a Adult Prom that shit a be fly. Any Celebrities that’s down for it comment let’s go,” he wrote on Instagram.

After a few months of preparing for the big night, Boosie stepped out in a yellow suit paired with a white shirt and some loafers. He set the outfit off with a fistful of rings and a neck adorned by thick chains. His date matched him by wearing a yellow halter dress with a deep slit down one side.

Boosie promoted the event with digital flyers featuring celebrities such as Lauren London, Bow Wow and members of Jagged Edge, to name a few. In the end, it appears the most notable celebrity to attend the dance was comedian Lil Duval.

While the former BET “Coming to the Stage” finalist is known for making people laugh, he took the occasion to dress fly seriously. In an Instagram post, he showed off his black loafers, black dress pants, white button-up and white blazer. “I look so good they might not let me in,” he wrote. His date for the evening was actress Gail Bean. From the looks of Duval’s other videos of the prom, everyone in attendance seemed to be living their best lives. Other events held over the weekend included a skate party and a topless pool party.