Boosie Badazz has some words for the U.S. government following the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

“How the hell this girl get nine years for a weed pen?” he expressed in a video. “And the USA ain’t doing nothing about it. You tell me that! If that was Taylor Swift, there’d be a peace treaty right now. They’d be drafting to go to war. For a weed pen! Nine years!”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Griner was found guilty of drug smuggling after she was arrested for allegedly having less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage upon arriving to a Moscow airport on Feb. 17.

A Khimiki city court sentenced the Phoenix Mercury superstar to nine years in prison along with a fine of one-million rubles, equivalent to $16,400 American dollars.

Boosie is not the only person who has spoken out following the news determined in a Russian court Thursday (Aug.4).

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” said President Joe Biden. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

The “Wipe Me Down” emcee also took a moment to call out Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that she should be doing everything in her power to bring Griner back home.

“What that show for Black women in the United States?” Boosie asked. “And the Vice President as a Black woman, you supposed to be on the frontline to get that Black woman out of jail! Nine d**n years. Ya’ll f*****d up in this world!”

Griner’s legal team plans to appeal the sentencing.