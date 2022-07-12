LeBron James shared his thoughts on Brittney Griner in the upcoming episode of “The Shop.” The Los Angeles Lakers star called out the United States’ lack of effort to help Griner and said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James asks in the teaser below. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?”

The upcoming episode of the HBO series isn’t James’ first time speaking on Griner’s legal situation. In June, he tweeted, “We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can” to ensure Griner returns to America quickly and safely. The WNBA superstar and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia since mid-February. She mailed a handwritten letter to the White House asking Joe Biden not to “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” Griner wrote, “Please do all you can to bring us home.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden read the letter and plans to prioritize her release.

Griner’s coach, Vanessa Nygaard, also criticized the United States’ lack of effort and compared her Griner to James. “If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” she asked. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, has been very vocal about the incident and held a press conference in Chicago alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, the President of the WNBA players’ association, Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird, and union leader Terri Jackson. Cherelle explained, “So I want to make it very clear that our next move as supporters for BG is to make sure that the administration understands that they have our full support in doing any and everything necessary to be able to bring BG home as well as every other wrongfully detained American.”